Disposable Razor: Scott Robertson dumped as All Blacks coach

Scott “Razor” Robertson, only a few years ago hailed as the future of All Black rugby after taking the Crusaders to multiple Super Rugby championships, has been dumped as All Black coach.

A process would commence immediately to find Robertson’s replacement, NZ Rugby said in a statement on Thursday.

“We’ve taken an extensive look at the team’s progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward,” NZR chair David Kirk said.

“Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role.

“The mid-point in the Rugby World Cup cycle is the right time to look at the All Blacks’ progress over the first two seasons.”

Kirk thanked Robertson.

“He has continued to put the All Blacks first and we respect that he has done the hard but right thing in agreeing to depart.”

There had been mounting speculation after an internal report into the 2025 All Black games found dissatisfaction among senior players.

Robertson’s short tenure has been marred by turmoil.

Just eight months into his reign, assistant coach Leon MacDonald abruptly handed in his resignation ahead of the tour to South Africa, citing differences in attacking philosophy and coaching direction.

This was followed by back-to-back defeats in the republic.

The Otago Daily Times earlier speculated Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph could take over the All Blacks if Scott Robertson does lose his job.

Under Robertson, the All Blacks also suffered their heaviest defeat in history, humiliated by the Springboks 43-10 in Wellington and were beaten on Argentinian soil for the first time.

However, the Razor era hasn’t all been doom and gloom. The All Blacks managed to keep the Eden Park streak intact with a gutsy victory over South Africa, and maintained New Zealand’s two-decade Bledisloe Cup dominance.

With Robertson overseeing the side, the All Blacks have had a 74 percent win rate, with 20 wins from 27 tests.

