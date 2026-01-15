Explainer: What Scott Robertson’s axing means for the All Blacks and NZ Rugby

Source: Radio New Zealand

Analysis – Out of the black but was it out of the blue? Scott Robertson’s new status as ex-All Black coach went from a rumour to confirmation quicker than a Will Jordan linebreak, with NZ Rugby (NZR) formally announcing the news on Thursday.

It comes off the back of a 10 win/three loss season, but also due to what’s widely believed to be a damning end of year review by the All Black players.

Is this the first time NZ Rugby has removed an All Black coach?

Yes and no. Robertson holds the dubious distinction of being the first All Black coach to ever be fired, as he will leave with two years remaining on his contract. However, John Mitchell was effectively forced out after the 2003 World Cup failure and a fractured relationship with NZR, while Sir Wayne Smith was asked to reapply for the role and subsequently declined.

What did the review say?

It’s unlikely we’ll ever know exactly, but it’s not out of the question to make a few assumptions. The easiest and most commonly used term for what happened is a coach ‘losing the changing room’, which means that player confidence in them and their systems has severely eroded.

The talk is that senior players found it difficult to buy into Robertson’s coaching style, which was far more ‘big picture’ than figuring out how to overcome second half issues, clunky attack and general consistency. This was pretty evident in the record loss to the Springboks in Wellington, where the All Blacks gave an alarmingly out of character display more akin to a sub-par Super Rugby effort.

The swing of the axe

David Kirk, the World Cup-winning All Black captain, assumed the role of NZR chairman last year with a clear mandate that winning was a priority and the losses this season certainly didn’t help Robertson’s case. What also wouldn’t have helped would be the desire by NZR to avoid looking indecisive after the Ian Foster situation in 2022, as well as the player feedback.

Ardie Savea’s role

The player most linked to dissatisfaction is Ardie Savea, who ironically is coming off a stellar season. The sight of Savea slumped against the goalpost after the loss to England in November spoke volumes, while his desire to be vocal on issues like brand image and salary means it’s not hard think that his correspondence with Kirk would’ve been extremely honest to say the least.

Can Robertson feel hard done by?

He leaves with an overall record of 20 wins from 27 tests, at 74 percent higher than his predecessor Foster and putting him firmly in the middle tier of All Black coaches. While results are the ultimate bottom line, Robertson has been upfront about his role in developing depth across the All Black selection landscape.

This strategic approach isn’t only commendable, it’s vital given the massive attrition rates in test rugby these days. But the downside is that any attempt to do so ultimately gets compared to what Rassie Erasmus has done with the Springboks, often without understanding the vast differences between the two nations’ domestic set ups. If Robertson leaves any legacy, it will likely be this, as whoever takes over will have to carry on that depth-building project.

It’s also worth noting that Robertson’s regime started with a clean slate from almost top to bottom, with many aspects of simply running the All Blacks being reinvented.

What now for Robertson?

While test rugby proved to be an ultimately unsuccessful step up for him, it’s unlikely he will be unemployed for too long. His record at domestic level is perfect, having guided the Crusaders to seven straight Super Rugby titles, so there will be plenty of clubs around the world who will be happy to have a chat.

But will he have another crack at test rugby sometime in the future? You’d have to think so, given the resources that the likes of England can provide and their propensity to look abroad for coaching staff.

