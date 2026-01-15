Man arrested in relation to Christmas Day firearms incident, Hornby

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan:

Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old man in relation to a firearms incident in Hornby on Christmas Day.

Police received calls shortly after 6:30pm on December 25 reporting a male being chased by others in Hornby, one with a firearm in their possession.

A person was later discovered in hospital with a suspected gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening.

The 17-year-old was arrested today and will appear in Youth Court tomorrow charged with wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others. He also faces other charges in relation to the incident.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information to assist with our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident.

