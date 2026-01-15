Kahurangi National Park search suspended

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Sergeant Jonny Evans, Police Search and Rescue:

The search for missing tramper Graham Garnett, 66, has been suspended.

This decision follows extensive searches of the area and is extremely difficult for all involved.

Police thank all the Land Search and Rescue New Zealand (LandSAR) groups and specialist teams, New Zealand Defence Force, Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand, and everyone involved in the search operation.

LandSAR staff from Nelson, Motueka, Golden Bay and around New Zealand all pitched in together and worked as one in both the Incident Management Team and the field.

Graham’s family also passes on their immense gratitude to all those involved in the search. They say that the support and effort from everyone has been very overwhelming for them.

Police continue to support the family in their ongoing efforts to bring Graham home and we remain ready to respond if new information comes to light. Our thoughts are with Graham’s family and loved ones at this time.

