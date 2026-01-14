Young driver going 80km/h over limit hits spikes, collides with oncoming truck

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / Andri Tambunan

A young driver has died in a fiery crash after seen dangerously driving in Hamurana, north of Rotorua.

The silver Lexus, carrying the driver and two young passengers, was reportedly seen cutting people off and driving 80kmh over the speed limit on Tuesday.

Police said the vehicle hit two sets of road spikes before eventually colliding with an oncoming truck.

Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager, Inspector Phil Gillbanks, says officers and members of the public put themselves at risk to put flames out and save the two passengers.

He said people ran to the scene with extinguishers and about 18 were used to put the fire out.

“Their actions were courageous and saved lives of the trapped passengers.”

The passengers were taken to hospital in a serious condition, while the young driver was found dead at the scene.

Several officers were also treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Gillbanks said police recognised the vehicle as it was of interest following an aggravated robbery in Tauranga on Monday.

A scene examination was completed on Tuesday night and the road was reopened at midnight.

A critical incident investigation is also under way and the IPCA has been notified.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand