Three injured after Waitārere Beach shooting

Source: New Zealand Police

Three people are in a critical condition after a shooting overnight in Waitārere Beach.

A man was also found dead at the Waitarere Beach Road address, and Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police responded to a 111 call about 12:40am today, says Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham.

“Responding officers were told that a firearm had been discharged at the address and when they arrived, four people were found with wounds that are consistent with being shot.

“An adult woman and two older teenage males were located with critical injuries. The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance and the two males flown to Wellington Hospital.

“Another young person who was at the address is physically unharmed and they are being given wrap-around support.”

Inspector Grantham says a firearm was located at the scene and a forensic examination of the property will begin today.

While Police are not looking for anyone else, officers will be visible around the area while the investigation progresses.

“This is a shocking incident for Waitārere Beach and the district. This was a confronting scene, and I want to acknowledge the emergency personnel who responded to the call for help.

“We are still in the very early stages of our enquiries, but we are focused on understanding how and why this tragic event occurred,” Inspector Grantham says.

Information will be released proactively when it becomes available.

