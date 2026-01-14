Sports car driven at four times the speed limit through Southland town

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

A 63-year-old man who allegedly drove over four times the speed limit through a Southland town has had his Chevrolet Corvette impounded for a month.

A Southland man is due to appear in court charged with recklessly driving four times over the speed limit in Edendale

Multiple complaints of a black sports car speeding through the town of Edendale were received on Christmas Eve.

Constable Julie Russell said the driver allegedly returned to the area multiple times, and took several people for rides.

The black 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was found to have allegedly travelled over four times the posted speed limit, as well as doing burnouts in the area.

“Not only is this a ridiculously dangerous speed, but this reckless driving may have had the potential to cause serious harm to a number of people,” Russell said.

Supplied / NZ Police

Police searched a nearby property on 13 January, where the man was suspended from driving for 28 days and summonsed to court.

The Chevrolet Corvette – worth $160,000 – was seized and impounded for 28 days.

“We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage and is yet to contact us to please do,” Russell said.

“If you have information that can assist in our enquiries, you can contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking ‘Update Report’, using the reference number 251227/2052.”

The 63-year-old man is due to appear in Gore District Court next month charged with sustained loss of traction and reckless driving.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand