Maritime New Zealand Statement – Sentencing in case of death of crew member on Sealord vessel

Yesterday’s sentencing* of Sealord and the skipper of one of its deep water fishing ships, Ocean Dawn, in relation to the death of a crew member was an important message to businesses and workers – they will be held accountable for people’s safety in the workplace.

Maritime operators must have resources, processes, training and on-board provisions to respond to crew member illness and accidents, and they must use them.

It was found that while Sealord did have comprehensive resources and processes they were not applied or followed, despite the ill crew member’s condition deteriorating and concerns being raised to the skipper.

Maritime NZ extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who died and all those affected by this tragic incident – everyone has the right to come home safe from work.

“We want the man’s family and loved ones to know the lessons from this tragedy are being used to help keep others safe. We have an expectation that the industry has robust arrangements in place to actively manage this risk,” says Deputy Chief Executive Regulatory Operations, Deb Despard.

*Sealord paid reparation of $65,000 and were fined $80,000. The skipper was fined $10,200.

