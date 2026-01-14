Serious crash closes SH79 in Geraldine

State Highway 79 intersection with Lewis Street. Google Maps Street View

A serious crash involving powerlines has closed State Highway 79 in Geraldine.

Emergency services were called shortly before midday to the crash near the intersection with Lewis Street.

The Transport Agency says delays are possible as the road is closed in both directions.

More to come

