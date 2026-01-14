Serious crash closes SH79 in Geraldine

Source: Radio New Zealand

Google Maps Street View

A serious crash involving powerlines has closed State Highway 79 in Geraldine.

Emergency services were called shortly before midday to the crash near the intersection with Lewis Street.

The Transport Agency says delays are possible as the road is closed in both directions.

More to come

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand