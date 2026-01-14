Live: Auckland Aces v Canterbury Kings Super Smash T20 cricket

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Auckland Aces take on the Canterbury Kings in the T20 cricket Super Smash at Eden Park outer oval in Auckland.

First ball is at 12.40pm.

Squads

Auckland Aces: Sean Solia, Cam Fletcher (WK), Adithya Ashok, Rohit Gulati, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Harjot Johal, Bevon-John Jacobs, Simon Keene, Angus Olliver, Dale Phillips and Lachlan Stackpole.

Canterbury Kings: Cole McConchie, Mitchell Hay (WK), Tom Latham (WK), Matt Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Kyle Jamieson, Leo Carter, Cameron Paul, Ish Sodhi, Sean Davey and Fraser Sheat.

Hagen Hopkins

