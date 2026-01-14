Two-vehicle crash closes two southern motorway lanes

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Papakura.

Police said the crash – involving a bus and car – had closed two of the southern motorway’s northbound lanes near the Papakura on-ramp.

They said one person had sustained serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit would be attending.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

