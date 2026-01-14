Quick response in Waitārere Beach incident likely saved lives

Source: New Zealand Police

Manawatū Police say quick attendance at the scene of a shooting in Waitārere Beach likely helped save three victims’ lives.

A 111 call was placed around 12:40am today requesting assistance at the Waitārere Beach Road property, where three people – a 46-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, and a 21-year-old man – were found in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

A 60-year-old man was found deceased. Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham says officers were at the property within eight minutes.

“The quick response by Police likely saved the three victims’ lives. Our officers were confronted with a harrowing scene that no one should have to witness.”

The woman has been transferred to Wellington Hospital, where she and the two males remain, all in critical condition.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene. It is intended to be removed tomorrow, ahead of a post-mortem on Friday.

A young girl who was at the scene is being given support and is now in the care of family.

Inspector Grantham says Police remain at the scene conducting a scene examination, which is expected to continue into the next couple of days.

“Locals can expect to see a Police presence in the area for the time being.

“I would like to commend everyone who was involved in this harrowing ordeal, from those who called emergency services, as well as first responders at the scene,” Inspector Grantham says.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI