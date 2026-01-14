PSA seek investigation from Independent Police Conduct Authority of Police Mental health withdrawal policy following incident

Source: PSA



The PSA has laid an official complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) after Police failed to assist mental health workers who were assaulted by a distressed patient.

Three emergency calls to Police in 90 minutes by a mental health worker went unanswered on 21 November 2025.

“The PSA laid a complaint with the IPCA about this serious incident and have called for wider concerns with the Police withdrawal from mental health support to be investigated,” said Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary, Fleur Fitzsimons, says.

“We are concerned that the Police Mental Health Change Response Programme is setting a precedent where Police are wiping their hands of callouts relating to mental health, even in emergencies, and so we’re asking the IPCA as part of our complaint to review all Police procedures around mental health callouts.

“The IPCA are the right body to investigate this important matter since Police, Health NZ and the Government have all overseen the Police withdrawing from mental health call out work. The independence of the IPCA is needed now.”

The mental health worker contacted Police for support through the emergency line and identified themselves as a mental health worker, but no assistance ever arrived.

“Staff feedback to Health New Zealand and the Police was very clear: more mental health workers will be subjected to violence as a result of these changes. A PSA survey of mental health staff at the time revealed that 91 per cent of workers believed the changes would increase safety risks for them.

“Every mental health worker should be safe at work and be able to get support from the Police when they deem it necessary.”

Prior to the Mental Health Change Programme, mental health workers had a direct line to Police for emergency situations. They were also able to request Police assistance ahead of time for transporting patients in crisis or those known to become aggressive.

The Police Mental Health Response Change Programme is currently in its third phase of four, with the final phase slated to start next year.

The PSA has received an acknowledgement of the complaint from the IPCA and the Police.

