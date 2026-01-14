Person dead, three critically wounded in Waitārere Beach shooting

Source: Radio New Zealand
Warning: This article discusses family harm.
Horowhenua’s mayor says a shooting overnight that left a man dead and three people critically hurt was a family harm incident.
Police were called to a Waitārere Beach address near Levin at about 12.40am on Wednesday.
They found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Hato Hone St John said it sent two helicopters, two ambulances, one operations manager and two rapid response vehicles to the scene.
Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said a woman and two teenage boys have been taken to hospital in a critical condition. The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance and the two teenagers were flown to Wellington Hospital.
“Another young person who was at the address is physically unharmed and they are being given wrap-around support,” Grantham said.
He said the gun was found at the scene and a forensic examination of the property will take place on Wednesday.
Access to State Highway 1 from Waitārere Beach Road was closed overnight; however, it has since reopened under traffic management.
Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden told RNZ it was a family harm incident and described the shooting as tragic.
“As far as I am aware, it is only family members who have been involved in this incident,” he said.
Neighbour Elizabeth Taylor told RNZ she was woken up last night by helicopters and lights.
“We thought, ‘What the heck is going on?’” She said.
She said a handful of neighbours gathered in the street.
Grantham said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting, and officers would be visible around the area while an investigation is underway.
“This is a shocking incident for Waitārere Beach and the district,” Grantham said.
“This was a confronting scene, and I want to acknowledge the emergency personnel who responded to the call for help.
“We are still in the very early stages of our enquiries, but we are focused on understanding how and why this tragic event occurred.”
He said police will release more information when it becomes available.
The police presence had reduced on Wednesday morning, with two officers and a patrol car parked outside the address.
Another family killing
The latest incident comes just over ten years after a horrific crime shook the small township.
In 2016, 26-year-old Eric McIsaac was sentenced to life imprisonment after he admitted murdering his brother, 10-year-old Alex Fisher, at Waitārere Beach the previous year.
Alex’s body was found after a three-day search involving more than 100 people helped by helicopters, police dog units, search and rescue teams, and Air Force personnel.
McIsaac was sentenced to life in jail with 14 years without parole for the murder.
Where to get help:
- Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason
- Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends
- Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Samaritans: 0800 726 666
- Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
- What’s Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds
- Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.
- Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
- Healthline: 0800 611 116
- Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
- OUTLine: 0800 688 5463
- Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
Family Violence
