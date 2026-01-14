Heavy rain warning as more 110mm of rain forecast to hit South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the top of the South Island as a low-pressure system moves in this evening.

MetService has an orange heavy rain warning in place for Marlborough Sounds, Richmond Range and the Rai Valley from 7pm on Wednesday until Thursday afternoon.

Up to 110 millimetres of rain is expected to fall and people in the area are encouraged to prepare by clearing their drains and gutters and avoiding low-lying areas.

Heavy Rain Watches issued for Tasman and Marlborough

A low-pressure system moves in late tomorrow night into Thursday, bringing heavy rain to the upper South Island

Widespread rain is expected on Thursday, with a risk of thunderstorms for the North Island especially pic.twitter.com/qbWc8kbspf — MetService NZ (@MetService) January 13, 2026

Heavy rain watches have also been issued for parts of Nelson, Tasman, Buller, Wellington, the Kaikoura Coast and Marlborough south of the Richmond Range.

MetService said there was a moderate chance of them being upgraded to warnings.

Taranaki has a severe thunderstorm watch in place from 2am until 11pm on Thursday due to a moist unstable northwesterly flow.

Intense, localised rainfall of 25 to 40 millimetres an hour is predicted with the potential for surface or flash flooding.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand