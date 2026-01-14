Man appearing in court over Whananaki assault

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man after a business owner was assaulted at work on Sunday evening.

The assault was reported in Whananaki just after 8pm on 11 January, when the victim was allegedly assaulted by a patron.

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says Police have since located a 36-year-old Whangārei man, arresting and charging him over the incident.

“He has been charged with injuries with intent to injure and will appear in the Whangārei District Court next week,” she says.

“No one should have to experience aggression or violence in their place of work, and there is no place for this in our community.

“The man charged will now be held to account through the court process.”

The 36-year-old man is expected in the Whangārei District Court on 19 January 2026.

