Wellington’s commuter trains back after two week shutdown for major repairs

Wellington’s commuter trains are back after a two week closure for major track repairs.

Buses replaced trains for most of the capital’s services between Boxing Day and January 12.

During the closure, KiwiRail work included replacing the rails on Lower Hutt’s Ava Bridge and upgrading the Otaihanga level crossing in Kāpiti.

Earthworks were also started in Naenae and Trentham for the arrival of two new substations which were set to arrive later this year.

KiwiRail Wellington metro general manager, Andy Lyon said the renewals improved the long term resilience and reliability of the network.

“It’s a big part of getting the Wellington Metro ready for increasing services and the new trains destined for Wairarapa and Manawatū from 2029.”

Metlink acknowledged issues commuters faced with buses that replaced trains last week.

Commuters said the number of buses sent to replace trains was inadequate with some not turning up at all while others left earlier than scheduled.

The transport operator’s acting general manager Paul Tawharu said bus replacement services were a “constant area for improvement”.

“This summer we trialled new real-time tracking for bus replacements, and quickly learned where issues with coordinating timings and connections were happening.

“As soon as we detect issues we quickly work with our rail operator Transdev to understand what went wrong and what needs to be done to fix it – we thank our passengers for their patience and understanding.”

