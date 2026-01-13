Man bitten by police dog and arrested after allegedly shooting at police

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Police say it’s fortunate no was injured when a man shot at officers in Dargaville on Sunday evening.

Inspector Dean Robinson, acting Northland district commander, said police received a report of man with a firearm on Bassett Street just after 8pm.

Enquiries led police to a house on the same street where they located “a person of interest”.

Robinson said the man fired an air rifle towards the officers.

“Thankfully, no one was injured. A police dog was deployed and the alleged offender received a dog bite before being taken into custody.”

He was taken to hospital for treatment and discharged a short time later.

Robinson said a 48-year-old man appeared in Whangārei District Court on Monday charged with two counts of a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two charges of resisting police.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand