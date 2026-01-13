Two men charged with murder of Charles Pongi in Auckland’s Pt England more than two years on

Source: Radio New Zealand

Two new murder charges have been laid in relation to the 2023 shooting death of Charles Pongi in Auckland’s Pt England.

Pongi, 32, died after he was shot in Taurima Reserve on 5 August 2023.

In 2025, four men were convicted and sentenced for his murder.

But, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, said Operation Pastel, which investigated Pongi’s death, had now led to two further arrests in Auckland.

Baldwin said two more men were identified as part of the investigation and had now been jointly charged with murder.

A 28-year-old man appeared on Tuesday in the Auckland District Court and had been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Auckland on February 4.

A 25-year-old man was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

That man also faced a charge of presenting a firearm, Baldwin said.

“We’re pleased to have laid further charges in this investigation.”

“I’m unable to comment further at this time with the court process ongoing for these two men, as well as a 21-year-old man who will be subject of a re-trial later this year.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand