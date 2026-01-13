Teen caught huffing nangs while driving

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police are concerned about what they say is an increase in drivers huffing nitrous oxide, or ‘nangs’, from small silver canisters.

Last Wednesday, a Rotorua teenager was banned from driving after allegedly inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon while on Te Ngae Road at 3pm.

The 18-year-old driver has also been charged with dangerous driving.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager, Inspector Phil Gillbanks, said the behaviour was extremely concerning and putting road users at risk.

“The effects might be temporary, but there is no margin for error when you’re driving tonnes of metal around.

“If you black out while you’re driving, then you’re likely to kill or maim yourself, your passengers, or some other innocent person – why would you want to take that risk?

“Nitrous oxide, or any drugs or alcohol, have no place in your system if you’re driving.”

Police said they were investigating a number of serious and fatal crashes on behalf of the coroner, where nitrous oxide is a potential contributor, including in the Bay of Plenty.

Gillbanks said anyone who saw someone inhaling from balloons or similar items while driving should call 111 immediately.

“You could save a life,” he said.

Police also asked anyone with information concerning the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, or it being sold for other reasons than its intended purpose, to notify Police via the 105 service.

They said those concerned about their own drinking or drug taking could reach out to the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or text 8681.

