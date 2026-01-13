Fire Safety – Restricted fire season for Bay of Plenty

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is moving Bay of Plenty to a restricted fire season at 5pm on Tuesday 13 January, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means a permit is required to light an open-air fire.

Announcing the fire season change, Community Risk Manager Luke Burgess says the recent warm and dry weather means the fire risk across the region has increased.

“In these conditions fire will travel fast and will be difficult for our crews to extinguish.

“Having a restricted fire season gives us greater control of who can burn and when, and we can provide direct fire safety advice to those completing burns.”

Luke Burgess says that although some isolated rain is forecast, it will be predominantly dry, hot and windy which increases the fire danger.

“We are asking the public to take extra care during these conditions.”