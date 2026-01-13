Serious injuries in Taihape-Napier Road crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Taihape-Napier Road, near Comet Road, Hawke’s Bay.

Police said the crash was reported shortly before midday, and initial indications were that there were serious injuries.

The road was blocked.

