Pedestrian killed after crash involving two vehicles in Rangitikei

A person has died following a crash in Rangitikei.

The crash on Taihape-Napier Rd, involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, was reported to police just after 11.20am.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved sustained moderate to serious injuries, a spokesperson said.

Taihape-Napier Rd remained closed near Comet Rd while a scene examination took place.

