Pedestrian killed after crash involving two vehicles in Rangitikei

Source: Radio New Zealand
A person has died following a crash in Rangitikei.
The crash on Taihape-Napier Rd, involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, was reported to police just after 11.20am.
The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.
The drivers of the two vehicles involved sustained moderate to serious injuries, a spokesperson said.
Taihape-Napier Rd remained closed near Comet Rd while a scene examination took place.
