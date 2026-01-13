One seriously injured after Christchurch apartment fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

One person is in a serious condition after an apartment fire in Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency were called to the blaze in the suburb of Sydenham at 4:05pm after reports of a fire alarm sounding off and the smell of smoke.

Four crews responded and the blaze was contained at 4:35pm.

Fire and Emergency said one occupant was found at the house.

Police told RNZ it appeared one person was in a serious condition.

A fire investigator was still at the scene.

