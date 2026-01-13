New pilot helps small businesses harness AI

Source: New Zealand Government

A new pilot programme will help small businesses overcome barriers in accessing artificial intelligence tools that boost productivity and unlock growth, Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk has announced.



“Artificial intelligence is becoming part of how Kiwis work every day across many industries. It can quickly sort information, answer simple customer questions at any hour, draft and check documents and handle repetitive digital tasks that normally eat into the day,” Mr Penk says.

“AI has enormous potential to drive economic growth and increase productivity. New Zealand’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence estimates adopting generative AI alone could add a staggering $76 billion to the New Zealand economy by 2038, which equates to 15 percent of national GDP,” Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Dr Shane Reti says.

“Small business owners tell me they want to use AI to clear space in their busy schedules, so they can focus on the parts of their business they enjoy, but many are unsure where to start or how to use these tools in a safe and practical way,” Mr Penk says.

“That’s why the Government is launching the AI Advisory Pilot. This pilot programme will give small business owners practical support from trusted experts so they can confidently use AI tools that lift productivity and help them stay competitive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“Eligible businesses will receive co-funding of up to 50 percent, capped at $15,000, to develop an AI plan tailored to the needs of their business, workers and customers. With support from experienced specialists, they can then put that plan into action.

“The pilot programme will run for at least six months through the Regional Business Partner Network for existing RBP customers, ensuring it is well targeted. Participants will be invited to take part from late January.

“The Regional Business Partner Network is already making a real difference for small-and-medium business owners, whether they’re seeking to strengthen management skills, develop a long-term growth strategy or access funding to support innovation.

“The network consists of 15 regional service providers around the country with advisors who connect thousands of New Zealand businesses to the right advice, people and resources to help them grow and innovate.

“Expanding into AI support is a natural next step for the Regional Business Partner Network. The support provided will be able to provide clear guidance on privacy, data management and responsible use, which can feel challenging to navigate with AI still being such a new tool.

“The pilot will help the Government test whether targeted expert support and step-by-step guidance can accelerate digital adoption and deliver measurable productivity gains, allowing us to understand what success could look like on a larger scale.

“The Government is committed to creating the right environment and providing the right backing for businesses to thrive, create jobs and lift wages, because when business do well, Kiwis do well.”



“Through our AI strategy, the Government is also investing up to $70 million over seven years through the New Zealand Institute for Advanced Technology to support innovative AI research and applications, develop world-class expertise, and sharpen New Zealand’s competitive edge,” Dr Reti says.

Notes to editor:

$765,000 has been initially allocated to the AI Advisory Pilot from within existing MBIE appropriations.

The pilot will run from 19 January 2026 to at least 30 June 2026 and is expected to include a minimum of 51 small-and-medium enterprises.

New Zealand’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (2025) can be found here.

