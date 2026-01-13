Deer removal a summer boost for Pukenui/Anchor Island

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 13 January 2026

During annual checks of islands in Dusky Sound and Preservation Inlet – areas managed to remain deer-free – three deer were removed: one from Indian Island and two from Anchor Island.

These checks also included surrounding islets, ensuring these islands continue to provide safe, intact habitats for native plants and wildlife.

Anchor Island is one of Fiordland’s most treasured islands, with lush forests that support rare species including the critically endangered kākāpō and kākāriki karaka. Protecting vegetation is critical to maintaining these ecosystems. Anchor Island achieved a wild deer-free status in 2007.

Monty Williams, DOC Project Lead Biodiversity, says, “If left unchecked, even a few deer can quickly rebuild a population – potentially undoing decades of conservation gains”.

“Acting now prevents a far bigger and costlier problem later. This investment secures the islands’ long-term ecological health and ensures Fiordland’s unique biodiversity continues to thrive.”

Removing deer from such remote and rugged locations is hard and expensive work. Anchor and Indian Islands sit deep in Fiordland, accessible only by boat or helicopter. DOC contractors used a combination of aerial hunting with thermal technology and ground hunting to locate and remove the animals. Every step required precision planning to avoid disturbing sensitive habitats and ensure staff safety.

“But the cost of inaction would be far greater – both ecologically and financially. By stepping in early, we’ve avoided repopulation to two of New Zealand’s most important sanctuaries,” says Monty.

“We prioritise keeping areas such as Coal Island, Chalky Island, Anchor Island, Indian Island, Secretary Island, and the Cleddau Valley catchment near Milford Sound wild deer-free as part of our wild animal management within Fiordland National Park.

“New Zealand’s island sanctuaries are internationally recognised as models for species recovery and ecosystem protection. Maintaining a wild deer-free status doesn’t just safeguard wildlife – it demonstrates how targeted, science-led action can contribute to biodiversity protection worldwide.”

A great start to the year for nature – thanks to this effort, Anchor and Indian Islands remain safe havens for native plants and wildlife. It’s a reminder that protecting our wild places takes commitment and timely action.

