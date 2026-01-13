How I have fun with friends without spending money

Source: Radio New Zealand

When I first moved back to Australia after years living in Spain, I brought home an unexpected skill: how to hang out with friends without spending money.

Cash was tight while abroad, and most of my circle couldn’t afford regular fancy dinners or big nights out, so we learnt to get creative — and often had more fun.

Here’s how I’ve kept those low-cost, high-fun habits alive for years, even after returning home to a city where socialising often seems to mean shelling out.

Picnic in the back of a ute? Why not ABC/Koren Helbig