Person arrested at protest outside Wellington’s Iranian Embassy

A person has been arrested at a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Wellington.

About 40 people have been chanting, calling for the removal of the Iranian regime and for the Crown Prince Reze Pahlavi to be installed as Shah.

Many there say they have family back in Iran who they haven’t heard from in four or five days since the government shut down internet and phone services.

One man climbed up to erect a pre-revolution Iranian flag, but this was removed by someone from inside the embassy.

At least 10 police have been keeping access to the road open on the narrow road in Wellington’s Hataitai as the protest continues.

The crowd has a loudhailer and has been chanting since about 10am.

