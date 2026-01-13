Trump announces 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran

Source: Radio New Zealand

US President Donald Trump. AFP / Getty Images North America / Kevin Dietsch

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 percent on any country that does business with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive,” he said on X.

More to come…

