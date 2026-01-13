Fire Safety – Fire bans and restrictions across the Top of the South

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Bans and restrictions on outdoor fires will come into force across most of Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman tomorrow morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is introducing the measures in response to the increasing risk of wildfire. District Manager Grant Haywood says the top of the south is experiencing high fire danger due to the hot and dry weather and has asked the whole community to do their bit to prevent fires.

“Fires will start and spread very easily and will be more challenging for our firefighters to contain and put out in these conditions,” he says. “If anyone sees signs of smoke, please call 111 immediately.”

Permits that have already been issued for open fires in parts of Marlborough that are currently under a Restricted Fire Season will be suspended when the Prohibited season comes into effect there.

www.checkitsalright.nz to see what conditions apply to any particular location. Most of Nelson-Tasman and the rest of Marlborough will be covered by Restricted Fire Seasons, so fire permits will be required for almost all outdoor fires. Extreme care must be taken with fires in any areas where fires are still allowed. Go toto see what conditions apply to any particular location.

Farmers, orchardists, contractors and forestry managers are being reminded to check the sites of any old fires to make sure they are fully extinguished – raking them out and wetting them down if there is any sign of heat.

Holidaymakers and locals alike also have a part to play in preventing fires, Grant Haywood says.

“Yesterday’s fire in the dunes at Tahunanui Beach showed just how quickly a fire can take hold, and how much damage it can cause. 97 percent of wildfires in New Zealand are caused by humans, and it only takes one spark.”

Activities like welding and grinding should not be carried out near dry vegetation. Even parking a car in long grass can cause a fire if the hot exhaust comes into contact with long grass.

From 8am tomorrow, open fires will be banned in the areas covered by a Prohibited Fire Season. There are some exceptions for cultural cooking fires but the ban includes fireworks. Permits will be required for all open fires in the areas covered by a Restricted Fire Season, including camp fires and bonfires, with some exceptions for cultural cooking fires.

The following fire season changes will come into effect at 8am tomorrow (Wednesday 14 January) until further notice:

Marlborough:

– A Prohibited Fire Season in the Marlborough South zone. This takes in all the land south of the Wairau River including the flat land from the eastern side of SH1 between Tuamarina and Raringi, except the Royal New Zealand Airforce land at Woodbourne.

– A Restricted Fire Season in the Marlborough North Zone, which covers the rest of Marlborough north of the Wairau River.

Nelson and Tasman

– A Restricted Fire Season for the Coastal, Waimea and Nelson North zones. This takes in of the City of Nelson, Richmond, Brightwater, Mapua, Motueka and stretches across to the Mount Arthur range in the west.

Most of the rest of the Tasman District is already in a Restricted Fire Season, which will remain in force, so most of the Top of the South will be covered by restrictions and bans.