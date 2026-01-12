Update – Incident in Highbury, Palmerston North

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Nigel Affleck:

Police can now confirm one person has been critically injured after an incident in Highbury this afternoon.

Officers were called to a Pioneer Highway address about 3.15pm, where one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to make enquiries as we work to determine exactly what happened.

Cordons remain in place around Pioneer Highway, between Cardiff Street and Botanical Road, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

