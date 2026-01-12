Police issue water safety reminder after two fatal water-related incidents

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are issuing a reminder on water safety after two people have died in two separate water-related incidents across the Eastern District in the last 24 hours.

A man died following an incident off Wainuiorangi Road in Mahia at around 9:20pm yesterday.

Today, a woman was pulled from the water unresponsive near Whangara Road, Okitu at around 11:40am.

Both deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

Eastern District Commander, Superintendent Jeanette Park says water safety is often overlooked by most, but extremely important especially at this time of the year.

“As the temperatures continue to soar, more people are looking to cool off in the water.

“We’re asking everybody to be aware of their surroundings and capabilities while participating in water-related activities.

“Do not go into deep water beyond where you are comfortable, and make sure you look after those with you. You should also be prepared for a sudden change in conditions.”

Superintendent Park says Police want everybody to enjoy the weather, but to do so safely.

More information on water safety can be found on the Water Safety New Zealand website here.

If you or somebody else is in immediate danger, please call 111.

