Fire burns through 22 hectares of native bush and pine forest in Hawke’s Bay

A fire has burned through 22 hectares of pine forest and native bush in Te Haroto, Hawke’s Bay.

Tony Kelly, acting district manager for Hawke’s Bay, said the fire ground consisted of 18 hectares of Pan Pac forest, and four hectares of native bush on Department of Conservation (DoC) land, north of Napier.

At its peak, 45 ground crew members, made up of firefighters and forestry workers, were fighting the blaze.

Due to the presence of powerlines, Kelly said, a helicopter wasn’t an option, but a digger was working on creating a firebreak.

Temperatures in the region had reached the mid-30s over the weekend.

“It slowed down overnight with the weather cooling a wee bit, which was really good,” Kelly said.

But it remained quite windy, and FENZ was analysing weather forecasts for the next few days to plan their approach.

An emergency mobile alert (EMA) was sent out to all campers and DoC workers in the area on Sunday, and one house was evacuated overnight.

Kelly said the occupant had since returned home, and the EMA had been recinded – but for now, Kelly urged people to stay away from the area anyway, as it could be reinstated at any time.

“A wind change could just happen like that.”

The cause of the fire was not known as this stage, Kelly said.

About 40 crew members would continue work today, and Pohokura Road remained closed from the Tutira end.

According to NZTA, nearby State Highway 5 remained open.

Pan Pac and DoC had been approached for comment.

