New Zealanders in Iran ‘should leave now’, Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns

Any New Zealanders in Iran should “leave now”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT), is warning.

MFAT said the number of New Zealanders in Iran would be “extremely limited”, but anyone who was there should get out.

Reports from Tehran suggest the armed forces have killed or injured hundreds of people in recent days, during a crackdown on anti-government protests.

Forough Amin from Iranian Women in NZ said the regime had shut down landlines, mobile networks and internet access.

She said families abroad were cut off, relying instead on scattered footage shared via Starlink satellite connections.

Thirty-nine New Zealanders were registered as being in Iran, and New Zealand had an Embassy in Tehran.

