East Coast drownings prompt water safety warning

Police are asking the public to take care in the water after two separate drownings on the North Island’s East Coast in 24 hours.

A man died in the water near Wainuiorangi Road in Mahia at about 9.20pm Sunday.

On Monday a woman was pulled from the water unresponsive near Whangara Road, Okitu at about 11.40am.

Both deaths would be referred to the Coroner.

Eastern District commander, Superintendent Jeanette Park, said water safety was often overlooked by most, but extremely important especially at this time of the year.

“As the temperatures continue to soar, more people are looking to cool off in the water.

“We’re asking everybody to be aware of their surroundings and capabilities while participating in water-related activities.”

Park said police wanted people to enjoy the weather safely.

