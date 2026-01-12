Charges laid following Manurewa homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Two people have been charged with murder following a homicide in Manurewa on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to a Balfour Road address at around 11.10pm following reports a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police have been working hard to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident and identify and locate those involved.

“A 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been jointly charged with murder and will appear in Manukau District Court today.

“We are pleased to have been able to charge two people in relation to this tragic incident, however the investigation remains ongoing.

“Police and Victim Support Services are providing support to the victims whānau during this difficult time.”

Police will look to release further details regarding the victim in due course.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI