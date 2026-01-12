Appeal for information following Sydenham arson

Source: New Zealand Police

Christchurch Police investigating an arson on Sydenham in December 2025 are seeking information from the public.

At around 3:30am on Tuesday 23 December, Police were called to a fire at a commercial premises on Pilgrim Place.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan says Police are seeking information from the public to help identify the man pictured.

“We believe he has information that could assist with our investigations, and we’d like to speak with him.

“We’re also interested in hearing from anybody who was in Pilgrim Place around 3:30am, or anybody with CCTV footage that we have not already spoken to.”

If you have information, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, and reference file number 251223/0362.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI