Weather: Heat warnings as temperatures set to hit high-30s

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Hastings is forecast to hit 37C on Sunday, and neighbouring Napier an almost equally sweltering 36C, as a wave of heat – and heat warnings – spread across the country.

But several warnings for rain and strong winds are also in place, particularly in the South Island and Wellington.

Heat alerts, first introduced in 2021, were in place for various locations, including Whangārei, Whitianga, Tauranga, Whakatāne, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Napier, Blenheim, Kaikōura, Christchurch and Timaru.

Hastings however had the highest forecast peak of 37C in the afternoon, down one degree from the 38C forecasters previously predicted.

That would still exceed 2025’s peak 35.6 degrees, recorded in Kawerau on 7 December.

Hastings Deputy Mayor Michael Fowler said people should avoid spending too much time in the sun.

“Keep out of the heat, keep hydrated, look after your neighbours, look after your pets.”

The district council had taken measures to prepare for the heat. It had closed Te Mata Park and told staff and contractors to avoid work that could create sparks – but residents also needed to ensure they were prepared to deal with near record temperatures, he said.

“Hastings used to get very excited about a 35C heat. Well this is going to be more than that… People need to be absolutely vigilant about this and take it seriously.”

The top of the North Island – including Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty and the East Cape – would be “fine and warm” with “patchy morning fog and cloud about Auckland and Northland”, MetService said.

The lower half of the North Island would have “cloudy periods. Showers about the Tararua Range, and a few elsewhere in the evening. Northwest gales for Wellington and Wairarapa.”

“Avoid lighting outdoor fires or doing any activities that may cause sparks or heat, and ensure any previous fires are fully extinguished,” Fire and Emergency said in a warning on its website.

Despite the heat, several weather warnings were in place across the country.

Most of Westland, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, were under orange-level heavy rain warnings until 9am Sunday, as were the Westland ranges and headwaters of the Canterbury lakes until 9pm.

Orange-level strong-wind warnings were in place overnight for much of inland and high-country Canterbury, and they took effect at 3am for Marlborough, and at 6am for much of the Wellington region, where severe gale northwesterlies gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places were forecast.

Thundery rain was possible in the Buller/Grey districts, while Westland and Fiordland could expect “rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms”.

Rain and scattered showers were forecast to fall in Canterbury, Otago and Southland, with possible thunderstorms in the Queenstown Lakes District.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand