Scotty Stevenson: ‘Club sport is withering on the vine’

Scotty Stevenson was just ten when he saw Keith Quinn commentating on the Rugby World Cup and thought it looked like a great job. Sixteen years after commentating his first rugby game for Sky Sport, the 48-year-old broadcaster and writer now covers cricket matches for TVNZ.

While the job of thinking on the spot to narrate live sporting action is a joy, he says, it’s also a big responsibility.

“These are people’s lives. This is their athletic career. And your voice is going to be attached to their good moments and their worst moments for eternity,” Stevenson tells RNZ’s Summer Weekends.

“I’ll never forget Stu Wilson’s kindness that day. He was a great wingman to have because I was bloody nervous” – Scotty Stevenson with the late All Blacks captain Stu Wilson after commentating his first rugby game in 2009.

