Drivers report chipped windscreens from Transmission Gully roadworks

Dave Vercoe

Some people driving on Transmission Gully on State Highway 1 are reporting getting chipped windscreens from roadworks being done on the road.

People have taken to social media posting photos of the chipped windscreens, noting that the stones had flicked off other vehicles, or that the chips had happened once they’d left the roadworks speed restriction zone.

Dave Vercoe was one of those whose windscreen was damaged after leaving the restricted speed area.

“Literally within about 100 meters, of course a stone flicked up from a car in front of me, not their fault, and smacked into my windscreen.”

Vercoe told RNZ that everyone had been following the 30km/h speed restrictions, but there was a lot of loose chip on the road the day his windscreen was damaged.

“You could hear all the stones bouncing underneath your car.”

Vercoe said he has taken an alternative route since, but will likely revert back to Transmission Gully next week.

In a statement, the Transport Agency said there were temporary lower speed limits in place on Transmission Gully where new chipseal has been laid to avoid stone chip damage to vehicles and also to protect the new road surface.

“Drivers are asked to follow the advertised temporary speed limit in place and to also consider using State Highway 59 to avoid the roadworks on Transmission Gully.”

