More than 80,000 impacted by Manage My Health breach in Northland

More than 70 percent of those impacted by the Manage My Health breach are based in Northland, according to Health NZ.

The ransomware group behind the attack, Kazu, demanded US$60,000 (NZD$105,000) after hundreds of thousands of medical files were stolen from the privately-operated patient portal, used by some general practices around New Zealand.

So far, Manage My Health has notified around half of the approximately 120,000 patients whose data has been stolen.

The breach was limited to 6-7 percent of 1.8 million registered users, within the ‘My Health Documents’ module only, according to Manage My Health.

A spokesperson for Health NZ said it was estimated that 86,000 people in Northland were impacted.

Health NZ said it would be ensuring support is available for those in the region.

Alex Pimm, group director of operations for Northland, said it was looking for funding to allow general practices to provide consultation.

He said it would be for those impacted to discuss their clinical information as well as for mental wellbeing support.

Those who are impacted by the data breach will also be provided with an 0800 number to call.

Pimm said Health NZ used Manage My Health in Northland to enable patients to access some documents – such as their hospital discharge summaries, clinic letters, and referral notifications.

“This system allows consumers, with or without a primary care provider, to access this important information,” he said.

“While Health NZ’s own data systems have not been compromised, any issue involving patient information is taken very seriously.”

Northland is the only area of the country where Health NZ uses Manage My Health to share information with patients.

