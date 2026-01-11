Bluebridge cancels all Connemara sailings through to Tuesday

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Bluebridge has cancelled all of the Connemara sailings through to Tuesday.

A problem with the winch that controls the stern door led to 200 passengers being stuck for 15 hours on Thursday.

It said it has been working hard to establish a timeframe to fix the problem, but that is not yet clear.

Further cancellations were possible for next week, and Bluebridge would be contacting affected customers directly.

Bluebridge had apologised expressing disappointment for having a mechanical issue during peak travel period.

Some passengers had previously expressed frustration at the delays, but many praised the work of the crew to keep them comfortable and up to date with the situation.

