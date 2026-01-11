Heavy traffic after car flipped in North Shore crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

Traffic has been building on a main road in Auckland’s North Shore, after a car flipped in a crash.

Police said a car crashed into a parked vehicle on Waipa Street in Birkenhead and then rolled at about 3pm Sunday.

One person was taken to North Shore hospital in a moderate condition.

There have been reports of heavy traffic in the area.

Police said the scene had been cleared.

