Fire breaks out at Auckland’s NZ Badminton Centre

About 60 people have been evacuated, after a fire broke out at a large badminton centre in Auckland.

The owner of the NZ Badminton Centre on East Tamaki Road, Dev Senthiya, said about 20 firefighters put out the blaze, which came from the roof of the building.

Those inside when the fire alarm went off all made it out safely, Senthiya said.

The fire was contained and the building was not badly damaged, he said.

Senthiya believed the blaze was caused by an electrical fan in the roof overheating.

Fire and Emergency was unavailable for comment.

