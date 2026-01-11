Football: Wellington Phoenix fight back to grab draw in A-League clash

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington Phoenix have shown some heart and courage in their A-League men’s match against Adelaide in Wellington, fighting back from two goals down at halftime to draw 2-2.

The home team weren’t looking good in the first half, as Adelaide scored the opening goal in the 14th minute to Ryan White.

Luke Duzel scored a second just before the break to give the visitors a decisive lead, but the Phoenix came out a different team in the second half, as they surged back into the match, playing with enthusiasm and attacking flair.

Isaac Hughes rewarded the small crowd, neatly finishing off at the near post from a Ramy Najjarine corner.

Lively midfielder Corban Piper headed home the second in the 65th minute, following a pinpoint cross from Tim Payne, who returned from a long injury layoff that lasted almost three months.

The Phoenix had good chances to win the game. Paulo Retre hit the post, Luke Brooke-Smith had a goal ruled out in stoppage time, when a teammate ventured offside, and Alex Rufer blasted over the top from close range right at the end.

The result keeps the Phoenix in 10th place in the 12-team league. They have 15 points from their 12 games, nine points behind leaders Auckland FC.

