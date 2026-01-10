Person drowns in Akaroa

Akaroa is a town located south-east of Christchurch. supplied

A person has drowned in Akaroa, south-east of Christchurch, this afternoon.

Police said staff were notified at about 1.15pm Saturday that a person had been pulled from the water by the harbourmaster.

A police spokesperson said CPR was administered, but the person could not be revived.

Drummond Wharf is currently cordoned off, while emergency services work at the scene.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

