Homicide investigation launched, Manurewa

New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Manurewa overnight.

Emergency services were called to Balfour Road around 11.10pm to reports a man had been shot.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cordons remain in place, while police conduct a scene examination at the address. A postmortem examination will take place tomorrow.

Residents of the area can expect to see an increase in Police presence as they make enquiries.

Police believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident that can help Police with their enquiries can contact 105.

Please quote reference 260109/6338.

Police Media Centre

