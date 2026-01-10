Body found in Christchurch red zone

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police are investigating after a body was found in Christchurch’s red zone.

Emergency services were called to Dunair Drive in the suburb of Burwood just after 6pm on Friday.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Cordons are in place between Brooker Ave and New Brighton Road.

Members of the public can expect to see a police presence as the scene is investigated, a spokesperson said.

