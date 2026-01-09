Weather: Heat alerts issued as temperatures soar across New Zealand

Source: Radio New Zealand

Temperatures are forecast to top 30 degrees in many places, and heat alerts have been issued for Hastings, Napier, Whakatāne, Motueka, Blenheim and Kaikōura.

While the six spots across the country have been sweltering on Friday, that will expand to fourteen towns and cities on Saturday as temperatures continue to climb.

“Records could roll,” MetService said.

Napier, Hastings and Christchurch had the equal highest temperatures on Friday, reaching 32 degrees – although some temperatures could peak around 5pm, said meteorologist Samkelo Magwala.

They were followed by Whakātane on 31 degrees and Gisborne on 30 degrees, while many other places reached 29 degrees, he said.

Christchurch hit its high before midday, but swiftly dropped 10 degrees due to southerly winds blowing through the region.

Heat alerts are in place on Saturday for Paihia and Russell, Whangārei, Whitianga, Tauranga, Whakatāne, Gisborne, Napier, Hastings, Masterton, Motueka, Blenheim, Kaikōura and Christchurch.

“Remember that heat alerts are more than just a typical hot summer’s day,” MetService said.

It issued alerts when there were two consecutive days of higher-than-average temperatures forecast.

Hastings was likely to be the hottest place with 35 degrees forecast and that was due to climb to 38 degrees on Sunday – 12.7 degrees above average.

That would well exceed 2025’s record temperature: 35.6 degrees, recorded in Kawerau on 7 December.

Hundreds of young cricketers battled the Hawke’s Bay heat as an annual tournament forged on.

Coaches and managers were preparing with lots of water and ice, and may cut overs short, said Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association boss Craig Findlay.

Last year, games were played in 16 to 17 degrees and drizzle, he said.

Hawke’s Bay councils were urging people to conserve water amid the heat, with outdoor water bans or restrictions in place across the region.

“When it’s this hot, it’s about more than just following the restrictions,” Hastings District Council said.

“We need residents to be extra mindful and avoid unnecessary outdoor water use where possible, such as cleaning cars or house exteriors.”

Te Mata Park was closed for the weekend due to extreme fire risk.

Fire and Emergency warned the weekend’s conditions – heat, wind and low humidity – were a “perfect storm” for wildfires.

The risk was highest in Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti, and Northland, it said.

There were a number of places across the country where fires were banned or restricted.

Red zones have a total fire ban, and in yellow zones, people may need to apply for a permit – go to checkitsalright.nz to check and apply.

All permits in Canterbury are suspended from midnight Friday until 8am on Monday.

There’s no permit needed in green zones.

Rain, wind, heat ahead for South Island

The South Island is bracing for gales and scorching temperatures in the east and a deluge for the West Coast.

Most of the South Island is covered by MetService warnings or watches this weekend.

Severe gales northwesterlies gusting up to 130 kilometres are predicted for parts of Canterbury from Saturday night, and heavy rain warnings are in place for Westland and Fiordland, where up to 300mm could fall.

The Transport Agency said people should drive to the conditions and plan ahead as heavy rain can cause flooding and slips.

