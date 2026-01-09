Homicide investigation underway after newborn baby dies in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a baby boy in Auckland.

On 2 January, the 10-week-old baby boy was taken to Pukekohe Maternity Hospital in a critical condition, where staff alerted the police.

The baby was transferred to Starship Hospital and died from “non-survivable injuries” on Wednesday, police said.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said a 27-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have been jointly charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.

Both will reappear in Manukau District Court on 8 May.

The alleged offenders and the baby have name suppression.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are being considered, Detective Inspector Bright said.

